JJ Cale: Clyde

Neil Young has said that JJ Cale's guitar playing was a huge influence on him.
Eric Clapton recorded an album with Cale because "I've never really succeeded in getting a record to sound like him and that's what I want." He also described Cale's music as "a strange hybrid. It's not really blues, it's not really folk or country or rock'n'roll. It's somewhere in the middle."
But it was a songwriter that Cale, who died in 2013, found most success. Lynyrd Skynyrd recorded Call Me the Breeze, while After Midnight and Cocaine have become essential parts of Clapton's repertoire.
He was born John Weldon Cale in 1938, but later styled himself JJ to avoid being confused with John Cale of the Velvet Underground. Clyde is a track from his 1971 album Naturally.
