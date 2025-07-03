Zarah Sultana quits Labour to found new party with Jeremy Corbyn

It's a development that's been rumoured for days, and earlier this evening Zarah Sultana send this tweet to confirm that it's happening.
Today, after 14 years, I’m resigning from the Labour Party.— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 3, 2025
Jeremy Corbyn and I will co-lead the founding of a new party, with other Independent MPs, campaigners and activists across the country.
Join us. The time is now.
Sign up here to stay updated: https://t.co/MAwVBrHOzH pic.twitter.com/z91p0CkXW0
A lot depends on how many MPs and members the new party attracts in the days to come, but my immediate reaction is that the Greens in general, and Zack Polanski in particular, have had their fox shot.
