Thursday, July 03, 2025

Zarah Sultana quits Labour to found new party with Jeremy Corbyn

It's a development that's been rumoured for days, and earlier this evening Zarah Sultana send this tweet to confirm that it's happening.

A lot depends on how many MPs and members the new party attracts in the days to come, but my immediate reaction is that the Greens in general, and Zack Polanski in particular, have had their fox shot.

