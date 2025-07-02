"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
Dorset Knob Festival to return to Cattistock this summer
Thanks to a nomination from a Liberal England reader, the Dorset Echo wins our Headline of the Day Award.
In their ruling, the judges expressed the view that if anywhere deserves to be called "the home of knobs", it is Cattistock.
No comments:
Post a Comment