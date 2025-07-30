Stiperstones village and the Stiperstones today

The Stiperstones area didn't really go in for villages. It was a landscape of scattered smallholdings where the lead miners and their families lived.
Although the school and pub have long been there, the village of Stiperstones seems to be a modern notion. Since the war at least, it's been policy to concentrate new development there and at Snailbeach. The Bog, another mining village in the area, was largely demolished in the Sixties.
Today I went to Stiperstones, notably the Stiperstones Inn. I also went for a walk and took some photographs of the Stiperstones ridge lowering over the village to which it lent its name.
