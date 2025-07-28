Carl Cashman: Lib Dems can take control of Liverpool in 2027

Carl Cashman says be believes Liverpool, which we ran between 1998 and 2010, could be the first core city in the UK to return to Liberal Democrat control.
In an interview with the Liverpool Echo to mark the second anniversary of his becoming leader of the Lib Dem group on the city council, he talks of people's disappointment with the Labour government and the opportunities and responsibilities it brings:
“I thought they would at least have a little bit of a honeymoon, but it's been quite clear to me that there's been a backlash from that and I think there's a big onus for us to take that mantle on and getting those people that are disillusioned with the Labour Party and support us and not to go to other people, particularly Reform.
“I think from what I'm seeing in the canvas returns, that that is happening, and, you know, we're campaigning in places that we have in campaigning for a very, very long time, and people have seemed quite happy to see us, and that's been reflected in some of the results that we've been getting recently.”
And he names the two policies he would implement at once: a council tax freeze and a return to building of council houses again.
