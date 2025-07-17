Stamford Chidge is the son of the late Lib Dem MP David Chidgey

Chelsea Fancast is presented by Stamford Chidge, whose real name is David Chidgey. And the discovery I made from the new edition of the podcast is that he's the son of the late David Chidgey who was Liberal Democrat MP for Eastleigh between 1994 and 2005, and then a member of the House of Lords.
The elder David Chidgey was also, at least according to Lord Bonkers, the intrepid pilot of the Bird of Liberty, a spacecraft the Lib Dems owned in the 1990s.
Chelsea Fancast has previously come to the attention of our trivia desk: see my post on the Kenneth More television series An Englishman's Castle.
No comments:
Post a Comment