Former sheriff candidate to face trial for allegedly registering cats to vote

KTLA, a Los Angeles television station, wins Headline of the Day:
A man who ran for Ventura County sheriff will stand trial for allegedly trying to register four cats to vote.
Bruce Boyer, a Chatsworth resident, is accused of trying to register four cats to vote ahead of the 2024 election. He pleaded not guilty to those charges earlier this year.
As detailed by the Ventura County Star, Boyer allegedly tried to enroll Cool T. Cat, Estrea D. Tigre, Fritz T. Cat and Sylvester T. Cat as voters.
My own view is that cats are certainly intelligent enough to vote, but because they're anarchists I wouldn't trust them to turn out on the day.
