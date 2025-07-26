Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Stilton Path? I don't believe a word of it

Friday
Have you come across a book called The Stilton Path? It purports to be the true story of a couple who walked all the way round Rutland Water because they had lost their money and one of them had the galloping lurgi, but I didn’t believe a word of it.
For instance, I will admit that my old friend Ruttie, the Rutland Water Monster, can be playful, even a little naughty, but I have never known her “attack” anyone. Similarly, the author did not witness an “escape attempt” by the WBOs but a gymnastic display using a vaulting horse of the boys’ own design. And before anyone accuses me of sexism, let me emphasise that the girls were in the attic putting the finishing touches to a glider they too had dreamt up.
Finally, the Wise Woman of Wing has never “put a curse on” anyone, though I admit her language can tend to the salty if you don’t pay within the stated 14 days.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
