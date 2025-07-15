"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
The Rolling Stones: Paint It, Black
This was the first UK number 1 to feature a sitar (played by Brian Jones) and an influence on the emerging genre of psychedelic rock. And I've always loved it.
