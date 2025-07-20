Eddie Harris: I've Tried Everything

Eddie Harris (1934-96) was a saxophonist, singer and inventor of musical instruments. He pioneered that very Seventies idea, the electronically amplified saxophone.
I've Tried Everything is a track from E.H. in the U.K., an album he recorded in London. It's pleasant enough, but the real interest lies in the people who are playing with him.
On guitar, Jeff Beck and Albert Lee. On bass guitar, Rick Grech. Looking very relaxed on electric piano, Steve Winwood. Ian Paice on drums. Loughty Amao from Osibisa on congas.
Nice.
