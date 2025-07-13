The Poachers: The Coast

A good song for a summer Sunday.
The Poachers are a Glasgow band, and I don't know much about them beyond what we are told in this Instagram post.
The songwriting duo of Neil Donaldson and Seb Jonsen primarily started The Poachers as a studio based project, working with producer Marco Rea and releasing 3 EPs of bona fide country folk pop classics in 2020 and 2021.
With no way of promoting these works in the traditional sense due to the lockdown, they took a hiatus for much of 2022 before emerging rejuvenated in 2023 with support from independent label Sunstone Records as well as the addition of Toby Virgo on bass and Dave Johnston on drums.
Now a fully fledged live band, they released the singles 'Annabelle' and 'The Coast' with a sold out show at the Glad Cafe in May to much acclaim and radio plays including BBC Scotland and Amazing Radio.
