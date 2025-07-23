What a night lawyer does behind the scenes at a newspaper

Alan Robertshaw, barrister at law, explains the role he used to fulfil for a daily newspaper at Wapping before it went to press. Defamation. Court orders. Confidentiality. They're all here.
There was never a successful action against an article he had signed off, though his ignorance of football once almost got the paper in trouble with the solicitor general.
I recommend this channel if you're interested in topical and informed comment on the law – and nice views of Cornwall.
No comments:
Post a Comment