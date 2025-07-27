The four coalfields of Shropshire (with help from a cat)

As the blurb on YouTube explains, there are four coalfields in Shropshire:
- The Denbighshire field, which stretched from Chirk to below Oswestry.
- The Shrewsbury field, which included the town of Shrewsbury, Hanwood, Cruckmeal, Condover, Leebotwood, Pontesbury and Westbury.
- The Coalbrookdale field, which focused on Arleston, Dawley and Madeley but ran to Oakengates.
- The South Shropshire field around Highley and the Clee Hill, but running into the Wyre Forest.
The Shrewsbury field provided the coal that powered the lead mines of South Shropshire and, while I knew that coal had been mined on Clee Hill during the second world war, I didn't realise there had been opencast working there so recently.
The commentary sounds authoritative, but at various points a cat takes strong exception to it. It's worth a listen just for him.
No comments:
Post a Comment