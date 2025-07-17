Part 1 of Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army will be aired on 27 July

The first part of the BBC's two-part documentary on the Jesus Army, the abusive cult that grew out of the Northamptonshire village of Bugbrooke, will be broadcast on Sunday 27 July. It goes out on BBC2 at 9pm, and its full title is Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army.
On the BBC website it's billed as follows:
A look at the origins of the Jesus Fellowship. Founded in the 1970s, its early vision of communal living, shared finances and spiritual commitment changes over time, becoming more structured and controlling. Unexplained deaths begin to occur within the community, exorcisms are performed on members with "unclean spirits", and children as young as two are disciplined with birch canes in a practice known as "rodding".
Then, in 1987, leader Noel Stanton announces the launch of a "Jesus Army". Members go onto the streets to evangelise, often amongst the homeless or people with addiction issues, and often bring new recruits back into community homes. One of these homes is in London, and it is here that a young girl becomes a witness to something that will change her life forever.
I blogged about the plans for this documentary when it was first announced. Given the scale of the abuse it perpetrated, I'm surprised the Jesus Army has not been more of a news story.
When I see when part 2 is being broadcast, I'll add the details here.
