Ed Davey takes aim at Keir Starmer and the BBC

Keir Starmer risks turning into "continuity Rishi Sunak" and the BBC has Nigel Farage on so often that it risks becoming his mouthpiece - "and this is a guy who wants to destroy them".
You can read these views from Ed Davey in an exclusive interview he granted Peter Walker of the Guardian.
After listing the deficiencies of government policy on health, welfare and defence, he turns to Starmer's performance as a leader:
"There needs to be something that people can get behind. He needs people to understand where we’re going. And I don’t think anyone, even his own party, have a real feel for where he’s going."
A Starmer supporter may ask how a Liberal Democrat chancellor would finance the extra spending implicit in Ed's criticisms, but it's clear that this government is going to have to increase taxation before the next election.
Ed could call for tax increases or simply say they are inevitable. Vince Cable had a neat trick of sounding as though he was above politics while being very political, and Ed comes close to adopting such an approach in this interview.
And on the BBC is undoubtedly right:
On the rise of Reform, Davey argued that one factor was the disproportionate coverage given by the BBC to Nigel Farage and his party, something he said was "just completely disproportionate".
"I come to this debate as essentially someone who supports the BBC," he said. "But I fear that they’re allowing themselves to be seen, by some at least, as an organ of Reform. They seem to bend over backwards to please Nigel Farage. They’re almost like a mouthpiece for Nigel Farage, he’s on so much, and this is a guy who wants to destroy them."
