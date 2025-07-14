Ed Davey calls for Mark Carney to pay official visit before Trump

Ed Davey has called for Mark Carney to be invited to pay an official visit just before President Trump and for him to be invited to address parliament too, reports The London Economic.
Trump will be here on a state visit from 17 to 19 September, while parliament is in recess.
In a statement quoted by the digital newspaper, the Liberal Democrat leader said:
“The Prime Minister should invite Mark Carney for an official visit to the UK just ahead of Trump’s visit, including the opportunity to address Parliament. This would send an important signal that Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Canada against Trump’s chaotic trade war.
“With Trump threatening our Commonwealth partners like Canada with yet more tariffs while hitting the UK steel industry, now is the time stand firm with our allies.”
“Nigel Farage may want to abandon our Commonwealth allies and cosy up to his idol Trump, it just shows yet again he is a false patriot who cares more about promoting Trump at home than standing up for the UK abroad.”
If Mark Carney got to address parliament and he didn't, Trump would be intensely annoyed. This, of course, is a point in favour of the idea. Elbows up, everybody.
