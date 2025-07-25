Lord Bonkers' Diary: "Ah, but we’re serious about being serious"

Thursday
It was a downturn in world pork pie prices that led me to sell off some of the Estate cottages, one of which is currently occupied at weekends by Freddie and Fiona. I now bitterly regret that decision, as these properties are not available to more useful people, such as gamekeepers, itinerant philosophers and wintering county scorers. Still, I don’t suppose F&F will live here for ever – at least, not if I have anything to do with it.
This evening, returning from a day at Westminster, I run into one of those Liberal Reform types at St Pancras. “What is it you lot believe in,” I ask him. “We’re serious about power,” comes the reply. I then point out most people in the party are serious about power, only to be met with the retort: “Ah, but we’re serious about being serious.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
Earlier this week
No comments:
Post a Comment