"Where's my bloody toast, Churchill?": Our Trivial Fact of the Day

The truth is that MacLaren wasn't good with people, his judgements of them often colossally wrong headed. He had a bedside manner based on the barked order, a fact traceable as far back as his schooldays at Harrow.
His fag was a "quite useless" and "snotty little bugger" unsuited to the sporting life, which in MacLaren's opinion made him the legitimate butt of ridicule and ritual cruelty. The fag's name was Winston Churchill.
This passage comes from Duncan Hamilton's The Great Romantic: Cricket and the Golden Age of Neville Cardus.
The book begins with a moving tribute to John Arlott's kindness to Hamilton when he was a young journalist and ends with an acknowledgment to Michael Meadowcroft for his searches in the National Liberal Club's archives. You can't ask for more than that.
