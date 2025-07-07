John Rogers takes a stunning walk along the White Cliffs of Dover

John Rogers forsakes psychogeographic London and walks along the white cliffs from Dover to Deal.
As his blurb on YouTube says:
The glorious walk takes us over the famous White Cliffs of Dover. We get amazing views across the Channel to the coast of France around Calais. I stopped for lunch at South Foreland Lighthouse then strolled through St Margaret's Bay, Kingsdown Beach, Walmer with its castle and the site where Julius Caesar led the Roman invasion of Britain in 55BC. Our beautiful South Coast Kent walk ends at Deal.
John blogs at The Lost Byway and has a Patreon to support these videos.
