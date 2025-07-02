"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
Jethro Tull: Songs from the Wood
When I was 17 I thought this was the best LP there had ever been or ever could be (with the possible exception of The Kick Inside by Kate Bush).
No comments:
Post a Comment