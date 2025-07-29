The weighbridge building at Bishop's Castle railway station has been restored

I went to Bishop's Castle today and found it visibly less prosperous than when I was last there eight years ago. But let's concentrate first on something that has improved out of all recognition.
When I first blogged about the plans to restore the weighbridge building that survived at the site of Bishop's Castle station, it looked as it does in the photograph below.
Today I found it restored and acting as the home for the Bishop's Castle Railway Society and some of its relics of the line. You can see it in the photo above.
There is a model of the station site in its heyday - the weighbridge building was at the entrance to it, and there was still a walk from there to the only passenger platform. And there are books for sale.
I bought an irresistible one - The Bishop’s Castle Railways That Never Were by Nicholas Harding - on all the failed schemes to extend the Bishop's Castle Railway and make it more useful and more commercial. My favourite is the one to extend it southwards to Clun.
