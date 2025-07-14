Pictures from the aftermath of the scene show crew members smiling and posing with the pets, with the flat understood to be only lightly damaged by the fire.
A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: “A mischievous tortoise and his canine friend were rescued last week from a fire on London Road in Mitcham.”
“The fire was caused by the naughty tortoise knocking over his heat lamp which fell onto the hay, a combustible material, in his aquarium.”
Monday, July 14, 2025
Tortoise rescued after starting fire in south London flat
Independent win our Headline of the Day Award:
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 6:18 pm
