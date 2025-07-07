Lisa Nandy, the BBC, antisemitism and the Israeli ambassador

Over on Twitter, the independent journalist Matt Kennard claims:
A source within the UK civil service has seen briefing notes prepared for a private meeting between Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Israel’s ambassador to Britain, Tzipi Hotovely, scheduled for tomorrow.
Nandy will tell the Ambassador she believes the BBC is “institutionally antisemitic” and that “one mistake is an editing error but if you have multiple mistakes you need to look at the leadership”.
I don't know if this will come to pass, but the story does give me an excuse for remembering just how weak Lisa Nandy grasp of the concept of "antisemitism" is.
Interviewed for BBC Radio 4 in October 2020, she told us:
“Antisemitism is a particular kind of racism, that punches up instead of punching down.”
The Skwawkbox has the audio.
If you find it natural to deploy an antisemitic trope while explaining antisemitism, you really shouldn't be setting yourself up as an expert on the subject.
