Lord Bonkers' Diary: The intelligence services like to recruit orphans

I still wonder why there are so many orphans in Rutland though.
Tuesday
Is it asking too much to expect our party’s leader and president to keep a secret? It seems it is. The president recently, on his electric blog, quoted the leader to the effect that the intelligence services like to recruit orphans. (This is something I have been at pains to keep under my hat, and that with the firm encouragement of His Majesty’s Intelligence Services.)
As a result and ever since, my Home for Well-Behaved Orphans has been besieged by shifty types from every enemy this country possesses – no doubt they are keen to cast an eye over what may be their future opposition in the espionage game.
Thank goodness the little inmates are now safely in Cornwall for their annual holiday at Trescothick Bay. This year I sent Meadowcroft off on the charabanc with them to lend Matron a hand. It seemed wise to remove him from the ambit and, indeed, the thrall, of Freddie and Fiona, who spoil him.
I would rather have Meadowcroft spoiling the orphans.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
Earlier this week
