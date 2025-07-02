New research suggests young voters are turning to the Lib Dems

"In the year since the election, Labour has gone from dominating the youth vote to being in a three-way race with the Greens and Lib Dems.”
That's Dr Stuart Fox from the University of Exeter talking to the Express about a new study he has led of the voting preferences of people under 30.
The paper doesn't say where the study is published, but what it does say about it is encouraging for the Liberal Democrats:
People under 30 were asked how likely they are to vote for a party by giving a score out of ten, with seven or above meaning they might vote for them in an election. The survey found 25 per cent might vote Labour but 30 per cent might vote Green and 33 per cent might vote Liberal Democrat.
