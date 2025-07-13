Josh Babarinde is interviewed by Nick Robinson

Last week Josh Babarinde was interviewed by Nick Robinson for his Political Thinking series. The blurb for this edition runs:
The Lib Dem Justice Spokesperson managed to persuade ministers to change domestic abuse law within a year of being elected to parliament.
Josh Babarinde tells Nick how his own childhood experience spurred him on to push for reform.
He also explains how a beer mat persuaded him to join the Liberal Democrats.
You can listen to the interview on the BBC website.
At one point Robinson asks Josh why the Liberal Democrats don't have as much impact on the news as Reform UK does. This betrays such a lack of self-awareness on Robinson's part that you can probably see it from space.
It's no wonder that Max Wilkinson, the Lib Dem spokesperson on Culture, Media and Sport, has written to Ofsted to complain about the "undue prominence" the BBC gives Reform UK.
No comments:
Post a Comment