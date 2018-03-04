4 Cowley Street is now a £36m mansion

It's hard not to shed a tear for days that are gone at this news from the Daily Mail:
A wealthy American has paid £1 million to rent the Lib Dems' former headquarters for a year - in Britain's most expensive 'try-before-you-buy' property deal.
The top end of the housing market has suffered in recent years on the back of political uncertainty, Brexit and increased stamp duty.
And this has led to an increase in super-tenants who choose to 'test drive' a mansion before committing to buying.
One estate agent has now claimed to have set a record for a 'try-before-you-buy' client after they struck a £1 million deal on the £36million Westminster mansion.The Mail has photographs of the interior of the old place after its conversion into a mansion and you can find the full particulars on the the site of Savills the estate agent..
A Grade II Listed building, 4 Cowley Street was constructed in 1904-5 by the architect Horace Field as offices for the North Eastern Railway.
No comments:
Post a Comment