It is wrong to send people to prison for making a joke - even if they don't share your politics

When Paul Chambers was charged and convicted after sending a humorous tweet threatening to blow up an airport, liberals and the left were up in arms.
Earlier this week a Scottish YouTube comedian, Mark Meechan (known as Count Dankula), was found guilty of a hate crime after posting a video of himself training his girlfriend's dog to give a Nazi salute in response to anti-Semitic commands.
So far liberals and the left have been silent. The only exception is the video from David Baddiel and Ricky Gervais that I have posted above.
The impression I get is that, while people on our side of the political divide are keen on free speech, we are even more keen that bad things should happen to people who do not share our views.
As I wrote after someone was jailed in a forgotten (though not by him, I suspect) case in 2012:
We all tell black jokes from time to time. They appear after every tragedy or disaster - you could even argue they are part of our way of coping with such events. Certainly, the Forces and the emergency services, who have to deal with this sort of thing far more often than the rest of us, are noted for the dark shade of their humour.
When does it become acceptable to repeat such jokes online? I have no idea and no idea of how to find out.
The result is likely to be a cowing of British society.And, judging by this tweet, the Scottish Police are all in favour of that cowing.
You may think online you are anonymous, you can create fake profiles and no-one can trace you. That's wrong! The messages you type and send can be traced back to you.
no-one can trace you. That’s wrong! The messages you type and send can be traced back to you.
The same laws apply to online messages, images and videos. What you post now can affect you later in life.
