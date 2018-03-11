Sunday, March 11, 2018

Procul Harum: Shine on Brightly



This is the title track from a 1968 album that was an early essay in prog rock - one of the tracks was 17 minutes long.

Don't panic, this one is only three and a half minutes long and still sounds good.

Now listen to Pandora's Box by Procul Harum.
