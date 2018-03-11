Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, March 11, 2018
Procul Harum: Shine on Brightly
This is the title track from a 1968 album that was an early essay in prog rock - one of the tracks was 17 minutes long.
Don't panic, this one is only three and a half minutes long and still sounds good.
Now listen to Pandora's Box by Procul Harum.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment