Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Tony Robinson says let's not be beastly to the Leavers
Tony Robinson is interviewed here on Sixteen Million Rising, which bills itself as "the UK's First 'Grassroots' Pro-European Radio Show!"
His argument that we should be encouraging about any movements towards us be Leave supporters, and not dismissive, seems to me exactly right.
Robinson also touches on the current state of the Labour Party - well worth a listen.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:04 pm
