Start Again? Lib Dems in talks about new party with moderate Labour and Tory MPs

From today's Sunday Times (behind its paywall):
Senior Labour MPs appalled by Jeremy Corbyn’s performance over the Salisbury poisoning have been in secret talks with the Liberal Democrats and at least one Conservative MP about forming a new political party called Start Again.
Plans for a new pro-European centre party have been openly discussed as part of cross-party discussions on Brexit, according to sources present.
One of those involved in the plotting — a former member of the shadow cabinet — told The Sunday Times that Corbyn’s refusal to blame Russia for the attack would cause MPs to abandon Labour. “This is a watershed moment,” the MP said. “It has caused a number of people to question why we are in this party.”There are not many names named, but Chuka Umunna, Chris Leslie and Anna Soubry all get a mention.
There would be an irony in calling a new party Start Again unless it turned out to be devoted to something more than maintaining the status quo.
If it happens then - after nearly 40 years as a Lib/Lib Dem - I will be able to spend more time on my other interests ...
(Searches for grim emoticon)
After a few months/years Start Again merges with the Liberal Democrats to create Liberal Democrats Again, leaving behind a rump anti-merger Start Again Again and continuing Liberal Democrats, some of whom merge with the continuing Liberals...
