Friday, March 09, 2018

New plans may save Leicester's Black Boy pub


The developers who failed in their attempt to demolish the old Black Boy pub in Leicester have come up with a new scheme for the site that incorporates the building.

Stuart Bailey, the chairman of Leicester Civic Society, has seen the plans and tells the Leicester Mercury:
"They are for retail use on the ground floor - perhaps even a pub - then flats above. 
“The extensions proposed are at the rear away from the frontage. 
“It looks a very good scheme and it saves the historic fabric of the building.”
