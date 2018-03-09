New plans may save Leicester's Black Boy pub

The developers who failed in their attempt to demolish the old Black Boy pub in Leicester have come up with a new scheme for the site that incorporates the building.
Stuart Bailey, the chairman of Leicester Civic Society, has seen the plans and tells the Leicester Mercury:
"They are for retail use on the ground floor - perhaps even a pub - then flats above.
“The extensions proposed are at the rear away from the frontage.
“It looks a very good scheme and it saves the historic fabric of the building.”
No comments:
Post a Comment