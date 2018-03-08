Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, March 08, 2018
West Bay station, Bridport, in 1997
This is West Bay station in Dorset, which marked the end of an extension to the Bridport branch.
It was hoped that West Bay would be developed as a tourist resort - the name was newly coined because it was thought to sound more attractive than Bridport Harbour. But it never really happened and the line closed to passengers in 1930 and to goods in 1962.
But the station was still there, restored and home to a couple of vintage railway carriages when I photographed it from the hill above in 1997.
