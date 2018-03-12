Ken Dodd: How tickled we were

I was sad to hear of the death of Ken Dodd. He was a great clown and felt like our last link to the world of the music hall.
There is also comfort as you get older in figures that, as far as you are concerned, have always been there. Now one more of them has gone.
The photograph above shows the statue of Dodd at Liverpool Lime Street. I am not sure it quite catches him - the one of the Labour MP Bessie Braddock that stares across at him is better.
Below, in the style of a harassed moden journalist, are three tweets about the great man.
“Freud said a laugh is a sudden explosion of psychic energy. Of course, the trouble with Freud was, he never played Friday night, second house, at Glasgow Empire.” Ken Dodd pic.twitter.com/dDDNHHQ7gJ— Prof.Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) March 12, 2018
Dodd: "You can tell a joke in Glasgow and people will laugh at it. But in Birmingham, they won't". Parkinson""Why is that?" Dodd: "Well, they can't hear you". From memory, but you get the idea. #KenDodd— Dave Hill On London (@DaveHill) March 12, 2018
Sir Ken Dodd sticks his tickling stick up the diddy taxman by marrying his partner of 40 years on his deathbed. No IHT on estates left to a spouse. https://t.co/wIDLZY5Rmw— Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) March 12, 2018
