Welsh Lib Dem councillor takes on Anthony Joshua

Even though @joseph_carterUK is the Welsh Liberal Democrats' housing spokesperson, councillor for Pentwyn and Llanedeyrn, and Cardiff Lib Dems' housing and social services spokesperson, my money is on Anthony Joshua.Final prep for tonight’s #JoshuaParker bout - who’s your money on? @anthonyfjoshua or @joseph_carterUK pic.twitter.com/9X0Wm0fylb— Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) March 31, 2018
Lord Bonkers adds: Pound for pound, Joe Carter ("The Pentwyn Puncher") is the best Liberal Democrat boxer since Sugar Ray Michie.
