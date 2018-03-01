Six of the Best 772

William Davies tries to work out the answer.
Adam Bennett argues that the Liberal Democrats should adopt Universal Basic Income as a policy.
"While the Lancet paper is a nice piece of work, it tells us very little that we didn’t already know, and it has a number of limitations. The media reaction to the paper is frankly bananas." Neuroskeptic takes a cool look at the widely reported study of the benefits of antidepressants.
"My university and, I’m betting, the lion’s share of universities in the pre-92 sector, have a peculiar sickness: an addiction to free labour. Like other addictions, it started innocently enough, but has become an all-consuming monster." Marianne O’Doherty offers a personal view of the university pensions strike.
Terence Towles Canote on how Petula Clark and Harry Belafonte changed television history.
The original giant station clock from St Pancras can be found on a farm at Thurgaton in Nottinghamshire. Thurgarton History explains why.
