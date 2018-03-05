The children of Sussex spinners of the 1970s: 2. Theo Barclay

The post about them has a lovely photograph of her in action.
In a charity shop on Saturday I picked up a copy of John Barclay's Lost in the Long Grass.
Barclay played in the same Sussex side as Cheatle as an opening batsman and off spinner. He later became the club's captain, though Cheatle had left for Surrey by then.
A little more googling revealed that Barclay is the father of the Theo Barclay who has just published Fighters And Quitters: Great Political Resignations:
Each chapter focuses on a different episode, from the former minister who faked his own death in the 1970s to Geoffrey Howe's perfectly executed plot to topple the Prime Minister in the 1990s and Chris Huhne's swift journey from despatch box to jail cell in the 2010s.You can watch Theo Barclay talking about the book on a recent edition of The Daily Politics - the item starts at 53.00.
