Friday, March 16, 2018
Peter Phillips' first election as a Liberal candidate
The other day I described Peter Phillips as "the doyen of Shropshire Liberal Democrats".
As proof of this status he has sent me a photograph of a school election he fought as the Liberal Party candidate in 1964. He is on the far right of the picture.
He tells me it was a grammar school, so the Conservative candidate got more votes than Labour and the Liberals combined.
