Floods at Nottingham Station, 1947

This extraordinary photograph shows Nottingham station - Nottingham Midland as it would have been in those days - during the floods of 1947.
I once blogged about those floods, which hit the Fens hardest but affected other areas too.
The waters that inundated Nottingham Midland must have come from the Trent via the Nottingham Canal, which runs beside the station.
You can also see the overbridge that carried the Great Central on its way to Nottingham Victoria and Sheffield.
I remember it from my trainspotting days in the 1970s - in fact it was used by freight trains until 1973.
These took a complicated route involving the locomotives running round their trains in the city centre to serve the Ministry of Defence depot at Ruddington.
The need for the bridge disappeared when a simple curve was put it at Loughborough for the Ruddington trains to use and it was removed in the early 1980s.
When Nottingham's new tram system was extended south of the city a few years ago, a viaduct was built on the same alignment.
