Stewart Lee and Iain Sinclair on The Last London

We've heard Iain Sinclair talking with Alan Moore about London. Here he is doing it with Stewart Lee.
As the blurb from the London Review Bookshop says:
Iain Sinclair has been writing about London for most of his adult life, and if any of us can even begin to understand this peculiar sort of city that we sort of call a sort of home, then it's with Sinclair that we begin.
The Last London (Oneworld) is the culmination of Iain's London project, although 'project' is far too determined a word to describe a body of work so many-layered, so prodigiously polyvalent.
At our event at St. George's, Bloomsbury, he talked about the book and the city with comedian, writer and film director Stewart Lee, another Londoner from elsewhere.
