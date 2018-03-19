Six of the Best 776

Andy Briggs on the Lib Dem spring conference's rejection of a "progressive alliance".
Kiron Reid explains why the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe has been observing the elections in Russia.
"It has been described as one of the most loving and tender films about England ever made. It’s a picture that’s steeped in nature, in thrall to myth and history; a reaffirmation of the English character, customs and countryside from a time when many viewers may have wondered whether this underpinning had been kicked clean away." Kourosh Ziabari celebrates A Canterbury Tale.
"While Miss Havisham has always been regarded as a bit of a freak, especially in certain productions of the novel in plays and films, her behaviour, while at the far end of the spectrum, also seems understandable." Lorraine Berry asks what this famous Dickens character can teach us about grief.
Jonathan Liew pays tribute to Kevin Pietersen on his retirement: "For all the bad blood and the rancour, all the fraught meetings and snide briefings, the knives in the back and the knives in the front, the essential truth about Pietersen and England was this: they were stronger together, and weaker apart. "
Chris Dale has photographs of the railways of North Devon in the 1960s.
No comments:
Post a Comment