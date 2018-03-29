Thursday, March 29, 2018

The Saxon tower at All Saints, Earl Barton


Earls Barton stands in the Nene valley to the west of Wellingborough. It is know for shoemaking and the Saxon church that commands every approach to the village.

What remains of the church from pre-Conquest days is its rustic and powerful tower. There is also an impressive earthwork behind the church, which could be prehistoric, Saxon or Norman.

As at Irthlingborough, the churchyard commands views across the valley. The interior must wait for another day.






