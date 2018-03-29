Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, March 29, 2018
The Saxon tower at All Saints, Earl Barton
Earls Barton stands in the Nene valley to the west of Wellingborough. It is know for shoemaking and the Saxon church that commands every approach to the village.
What remains of the church from pre-Conquest days is its rustic and powerful tower. There is also an impressive earthwork behind the church, which could be prehistoric, Saxon or Norman.
As at Irthlingborough, the churchyard commands views across the valley. The interior must wait for another day.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment