Saturday, March 24, 2018

William Lane, the drummer boy of Thurmaston


I went to Thurmaston because, from the bus, it has more than its share of Nonconformist chapels and Victorian schools.

What I found there was an unexpected statue and piece of local history.

In case you can't read the inscription in the second photograph, the story of William Lane can be found online.

His grave is the first you come to when you enter the churchyard.

