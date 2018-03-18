Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, March 18, 2018
R.E.M.: I Believe
R.E.M. were huge in the 1990s - arguably the biggest band in the world. Listening to their music now makes you yearn for a decade when the good guys seemed to be winning.
I Believe is a track from the 1986 album Life's Rich Pageant.
The band specialised in songs with lyrics that sounded significant but resisted explication, leaving listeners to supply their own meaning.
Still, "I believe in coyotes and time as an abstract" sounds like the beginning of a serviceable creed.
