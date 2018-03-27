Phil Knowles welcomes the success of St Luke's Treatment Centre, Market Harborough

For as long as I have known him, which is over 30 years now, the Market Harborough Lib Dem councillor Phil Knowles has been campaigning for better hospital services in the town.
His ambition was fulfilled a year ago when the new Treatment Centre at St Luke's Hospital opened.
And, as the infographic above shows, the people of the town are making good use of it.
Phil tells me:
"I warmly congratulate the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group on the success of the facility. It’s a £7.5m investment that is paying huge dividends.
"The outpatient services, state of the art X-ray service and overall patient care facility are contributing greatly to the care of our residents.
"Many much-needed clinical support services are now delivered in Harborough rather than patients having to travel to Leicester or Kettering.
"I extend my thanks to all of the medical teams for the care and services they have provided here in Harborough over the past year and I hope that in year two the success of the unit will continue to grow."
