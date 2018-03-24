Saturday, March 24, 2018

Shappi Khorsandi on the conviction of Count Dankula

On Thursday I suggested there had been a deafening silence among liberals and the left about the conviction of Mark Meechan (aka Count Dankula) for posting a comic video.

Only David Baddiel and Ricky Gervais, I suggested, had spoken up in his defence.

The next day, I am pleased to say, Shappi Khorsandi entered the fray with a good column for the Independent:
The terrifying thing about this conviction is that the judge sided with the prosecution who said “context and intent are irrelevant” in a joke? In a bloody joke? Context is everything in a flipping joke! 
It’s happened. Like Iran, like Burma, like other countries where freedom of speech isn’t really their thing, the Scottish courts have convicted someone for telling a joke.
And the increasingly impressive @femi_sorry has spoken out on Twitter:

