Shappi Khorsandi on the conviction of Count Dankula

Only David Baddiel and Ricky Gervais, I suggested, had spoken up in his defence.
The next day, I am pleased to say, Shappi Khorsandi entered the fray with a good column for the Independent:
The terrifying thing about this conviction is that the judge sided with the prosecution who said “context and intent are irrelevant” in a joke? In a bloody joke? Context is everything in a flipping joke!
It’s happened. Like Iran, like Burma, like other countries where freedom of speech isn’t really their thing, the Scottish courts have convicted someone for telling a joke.
This story is why the Left is losing.— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) March 20, 2018
If the whole point of the joke is the very fact that bigotry is unacceptable, it's not a bigoted joke. When we condemn humour on sensitive topics, regardless of context, we justify the accusations of "snowflakerey".https://t.co/zCULEPmt8C https://t.co/uFkf8Y2QyL
