"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, March 22, 2018
Christopher Hitchens warns about Vladimir Putin in 2005
Excerpts from a speech given at the University of Western Ontario on 8 March 2005.
No comments:
Post a Comment