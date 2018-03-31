Saturday, March 31, 2018

Bertrand Russell remembers the terror of playing host to Mr Gladstone as a 17-year-old



I knew Bertrand Russell's younger son Conrad, who was an inspirational figure in the early years of the Liberal Democrats.

I am therefore three moves from Mr Gladstone - and almost anyone of importance between him and the Second World War.
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)