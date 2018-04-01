Sunday, April 01, 2018

Johnny Cash: Ain't No Grave



A suitable song for Easter Day. It comes from late-period Johnny Cash, when the great man sounded like an Old Testament prophet.

Ain't No Grave was the tile track of a posthumous Cash album released in 2010.

Which proves or disproves the burden of the song depending how you look at it.


Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)