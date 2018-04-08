The Move: I Can Hear The Grass Grow

"I can almost hear my lawn growing." said someone at work the other day as we discussed the sudden advent of spring.Which put me in mind of this record.
It has a hippy-dippy, flower-power title, but there was nothing wet about The Move.
As Brumbeat says:
One of the most successful pop groups to come out of Birmingham during the 1960s in terms of British chart success, The Move were difficult to categorize musically as their style ranged from pop to psychedelic, blues, progressive, 1950s style rock 'n' roll and even country and western! Above all, it was Roy Wood's talent as a highly original songwriter that propelled the band on an extended chart run.
No comments:
Post a Comment